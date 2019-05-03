HeraldLIVE readers help reunite unconscious man with family

The family of a man who was left unconscious and badly injured after a fight in a Kwazakhele tavern, finally found him following a frantic three-day search after HeraldLIVE readers identified him in a plea by social workers for his family to come forward.

The man had been admitted to Livingstone Hospital after being found by police.

Hospital social worker Neliswa Siwisa asked for The Herald’s help on Wednesday.

At the time all they knew was that the police had picked the man up on the streets of Kwazakhele on April 29. He did not have any identification.

But less than half an hour after his picture was published online, community members identified him and told his family where he was.

Siwisa said the family had come to the hospital on Wednesday and positively identified the man as Ronnie Mxoli Mandiyase.

“Apparently the man was involved in a fight in a tavern and he was stabbed by his friends,” she said.

“They had a disagreement about money.”