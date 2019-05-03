Former KwaZulu-Natal Hawks boss Johan Booysen has damned a 2014 memo by the province’s controversial public prosecutions director‚ Moipone Noko as containing “falsehoods‚ fabrications and omissions”.

Testifying at the state capture inquiry on Thursday‚ Booysen said that when he returned to his position in 2014 after a two-year suspension he had asked for an update on the prosecution of Durban businessman Thoshan Panday and Panday’s then co-accused‚ police Colonel Navin Madhoe.

The pair were accused in two cases – of corruption in a R60m World Cup accommodation scandal‚ and of attempting to bribe Booysen with R2m in exchange for him jeopardising the corruption case by making changes to the case’s documentation.

The bribery case was later withdrawn by Noko and the corruption case was dismissed.

Booysen said he had received a memo from Noko’s office after he made the request for an update.