Second off-duty EC cop to be killed in two days

An off-duty Eastern Cape police official was stabbed to death during an argument with a teenager on Wednesday afternoon.

This is the second off-duty police official to be killed in the span of two days.

Constable Shane Nico Fleur, 26, was stabbed to death at about 5.45pm while with friends in Meyer Street, Arcadia in Humansdorp.

National police commissioner General Khehla Sitole said Fleur was approached by a 17-year-old teenager and an argument ensued between of them.

“The juvenile then suddenly produced a knife and stabbed Constable Fleur in his chest and fled with his bicycle from the scene,” he said .

“The member [Fleur] was rushed to a local hospital where he was declared dead on arrival.”

Sitole said the 72-hour activation plan was set in motion and a team of police officers went on the hunt for the suspect.

By 9pm, the suspect was arrested in Arcadia.

“At this stage, the motive is yet to be established,” Sitole said.

"I have learnt with shock of the untimely death of the very young police constable from SAPS Storms River and I have expressed my sincere condolences to his family,” Sitole said in a statement.

"I have directed that this case be investigated speedily so that justice can take its course.”

The murder comes only a day after Constable Steven Mangwane, 32, was killed in Atteridgeville, west of Pretoria, when he and a friend got out of a taxi in Phomulong informal settlement on Tuesday.

The two were confronted by two unknown men who killed Mangwane while his friend managed to run away.

The teenager is appearing in camera in the Humansdrop magistrate's court on Thursday and cannot be identified as he is a minor.