Kamesh man arrested after killing on smallholding

A 34-year-old Kamesh man has been arrested after an elderly man was found dead, in what appears to be a murder and robbery on a smallholding in Rocklands on Monday.

Juan Lombaard, 67, was found on the livingroom floor of his home by his gardener in Rocklands Road, Rocklands.

Police said Lombaard – who lived alone – was found with his hands and feet bound together with electrical cord.

By 3pm, police had arrested a suspect for alleged possession of a stolen bicycle.

Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said Lombaard's 59-year-old gardener found his body at about 8.45am.

"He became suspicious when he noticed his bicycle missing inside the shed.

"He went to the house and noticed the door open.

"He knocked but was met with no response.

"He went into the garden to start working," Naidu said."

The gardener went back to the house and knocked again.

"He went into the house and found the deceased on the floor, tied up.

"He then summoned help

."It would appear valuables are missing from the house and the safe was opened," Naidu said.