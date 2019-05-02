Murder mystery of Kamesh woman

A Kamesh woman was found dead in her bed in an attack that had left detectives baffled.

Zoliswa Jonas's battered and bruised body was found in her bedroom on Thursday morning.

Police spokeswoman Captain Gerda Swart said the 37-year-old Jonas and four of her friends were drinking at her house in Nkakatha Street, Kamesh, on Wednesday.

"Everyone left at about 7pm and Jonas went to sleep a short while later. At about 8.35am on Thursday morning, a neighbour went to the residence where she found Jonas still lying in bed.

"She then discovered that Jonas was severely assaulted and had passed on."

Jonas used to live with her grandmother who is deaf.

"She was severely assaulted in what appears to be an attack. The exact cause of death is unknown and we are awaiting the post-mortem results," she said.

"Nothing appears to be missing from the house. The motive remains unknown."

Anyone with information about the murder is asked to contact Detective Sergeant Marlin van Heerden on 082-441-7624.