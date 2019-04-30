Triple murderer to sit in jail for 52 years
A 21-year-old convicted murderer Nealon Redhouse learnt this week that he should only be released from jail when he is about 70 years old.
This comes after Redhouse was sentenced to another eight years in jail on Monday for being in possession of a firearm linked to several crimes, including murder and attempted murder.
In total, Redhouse is now serving 52 years behind bars for a string of crimes, which include three murders, two attempted murders and several other gang-related crimes - mostly occurring between 2015 and 2017.
Redhouse however has another pending murder charge which, if convicted, could see him sitting behind bars until he is almost a century old.
Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said Redhouse, a known northern areas gangster, had been in and out of jail since he was 17 years old.
Redhouse was arrested in July 2016 after police raided a house in Stuurman Street, Bethelsdorp, and found a firearm that has since been tied to several murders and crimes.
“A 9mm pistol, police issue bullet proof vest and two cellphones were recovered.
"This firearm was linked to several cases of murder and serious crimes of which he is already serving sentences for two murder cases,” she said.
Naidu was referring to the murder of Gershwin Morris, 32, and Bramwell Fortuin, 34, in November 2015 which saw Redhouse and Jezwin Peacock, 27, both believed to be affiliated to the Spotbouer gang, sentenced to 18 years behind bars in February 2018.
In July 2018, Redhouse and another co-accused Deon Harmse, 24, were convicted and sentenced to an effective 30 years for the murder of grade 7 pupil Aaliyah “Angel” Tee, 12.
Tee was shot and killed on June 7 2016, after Redhouse and Harmse also attempted to kill her parents, Candice and Edmund Tee.
Judge Mandela Makaula found the motive for the attack as being linked to Candice having witnessed the murder of notorious gangster Donovan "Staal" Berry near their house.
Berry was gunned down in front of a shop directly opposite the Tee’s home in May 2016 - a month prior to Aaliyah's murder.
“Redhouse will only start serving his 30 year sentence after he has completed serving his 18 year sentence for the murder of Morris and Fortuin,” Naidu said.
Redhouse is also the accused in the Berry murder which is set down for trial in the Port Elizabeth High Court from June 3.
Naidu warned that repeat offenders would face the maximum penalty as part of the police and National Prosecuting Authority’s plan to get known felons off the street.