Triple murderer to sit in jail for 52 years

A 21-year-old convicted murderer Nealon Redhouse learnt this week that he should only be released from jail when he is about 70 years old.

This comes after Redhouse was sentenced to another eight years in jail on Monday for being in possession of a firearm linked to several crimes, including murder and attempted murder.

In total, Redhouse is now serving 52 years behind bars for a string of crimes, which include three murders, two attempted murders and several other gang-related crimes - mostly occurring between 2015 and 2017.

Redhouse however has another pending murder charge which, if convicted, could see him sitting behind bars until he is almost a century old.

Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said Redhouse, a known northern areas gangster, had been in and out of jail since he was 17 years old.