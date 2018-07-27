Killers sent to jail for 30 years
Brother of shot 12-year-old girl tells court of family’s pain
Two men convicted last month of the brutal murder of 12year-old Aaliyah “Angel” Tee were each jailed for an effective 30 years on Thursday, after a judge struggled to find any substantial or compelling circumstances to deviate from the prescribed minimum sentences.
