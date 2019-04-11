Another delay for cathlab patients
New facility to open on July 28 because construction work, training of staff still need to be done
There will be another three-month delay before patients can access life-saving care at the Bay’s state catheterisation laboratory because a tender must be issued for construction work at Provincial Hospital.
