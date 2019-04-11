News

Teargas from protest spreads to PE creche

PREMIUM
By Hendrick Mphande and Gareth Wilson - 11 April 2019

Terrified children – some only six months old – screamed and cried when police fired teargas at Westville community members who were protesting near a creche on Wednesday.

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Latest Videos

Crèche assault video: What we know so far
Crèche assault video: What we know so far

Most Read

X