Three escapees rearrested by police with help of the public

A murder suspect who escaped from South Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg in December has been located east of the city, while two Eastern Cape escapees were recaptured thanks to an alert motorist.

Sbonelo Nkosingiphe Thwala, 27, escaped on December 5 while appearing in court for possession of an unlicensed firearm and a murder committed in Jeppe, Johannesburg, in April last year.

On Sunday, Cpt Mavela Masondo said: "After his escape, a team of detectives has been working tirelessly to apprehend him. Police received information about his possible whereabouts and went into the house in the early hours of Thursday morning where he was arrested."

Thwala was rearrested in Tsakane, Ekurhuleni.

During his rearrest, he was found in possession of two unlicensed firearms and ammunition, said Masondo.

He will appear at the Johannesburg magistrate's court on Monday facing a charge of escaping from lawful custody. He is also expected back in the high court for the initial charge of murder and possession of unlicensed firearm.

The Gauteng police provincial commissioner Lt-Gen Elias Mawela thanked the community for assisting the police in locating the wanted suspect.