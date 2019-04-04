Man found dead in Korsten

A 51-year-old man was stabbed to death in Korsten on Wednesday night.

The man's body was found lying in Stemela Street after he was attacked at about 8.30pm. Police say the motive is unclear at this stage.

By Thursday morning, police were still attempting to track down his next-of-kin.

Police spokesperson Warrant Officer Alwin Labans said residents flagged down a passing police van and alerted them to the body in the road.

“Police arrived on the scene when the man, who was stabbed in the chest, had already passed away," Labans said.

“According to residents, he is known to be living in the area but we are still attempting to locate his direct family,” he added.

A case of murder is under investigation.