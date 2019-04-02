Andile Lungisa loses appeal against conviction and sentence

Nelson Mandela Bay ANC councillor Andile Lungisa’s appeal against his conviction and effective two year jail sentence has been dismissed in the Eastern Cape High Court in Makhanda (formerly Grahamstown).

Lungisa was convicted of assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm after he smashed a glass water jug over the head of DA Councillor Rano Kayser during a heated council meeting in October 2016.

The incident was recorded on another councillor's cellphone. Kayser sustained serious injuries.

Lungisa maintained that he had acted in self-defence.