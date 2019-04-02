Andile Lungisa loses appeal against conviction and sentence
Nelson Mandela Bay ANC councillor Andile Lungisa’s appeal against his conviction and effective two year jail sentence has been dismissed in the Eastern Cape High Court in Makhanda (formerly Grahamstown).
Lungisa was convicted of assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm after he smashed a glass water jug over the head of DA Councillor Rano Kayser during a heated council meeting in October 2016.
The incident was recorded on another councillor's cellphone. Kayser sustained serious injuries.
Lungisa maintained that he had acted in self-defence.
Judge Judith Roberson, with acting judge Feziwe Renqe agreeing on Tuesday, dismissed Lungisa’s appeal against both his conviction and sentence.
But this is not the end of the road for Lungisa, who can still approach the Supreme Court of Appeal for reconsideration.
Lungisa responded on Twitter saying he would take the matter to the SCA.
