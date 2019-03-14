Andile Lungisa’s freedom bid evokes Zuma parallel

You can’t tell us that Andile Lungisa, like Jacob Zuma, must be taught a lesson – lawyer

PREMIUM

Comparing Andile Lungisa’s treatment by the criminal justice system to that of Jacob Zuma, his lawyers argued on Wednesday that his political standing had influenced his “shockingly inappropriate” jail sentence for assault.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.