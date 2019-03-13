Andile Lungisa seeks emancipation in EC High Court

Nelson Mandela Bay ANC councillor Andile Lungisa will this morning bring forth his bid to have his conviction and subsequent two-year sentence for assault overturned in the Eastern Cape High Court in Makhanda.

Arguments will be heard from both the defence and state.

Lungisa was convicted of assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm in 2018, following a council brawl where he hit DA councillor Rano Kayser over the head with a glass jug.

He was handed an effective two years in prison by the Port Elizabeth Magistrate’s Court.

Lungisa maintains that he acted in self-defence.

The risks with appealing the sentence - as explained to him by magistrate Mornay Cannon at the time - was that the appeal court could decide to increase his time behind bars.

On the other hand, if the presiding judges rule in Lungisa’s favour, he could escape both a conviction and sentence.