'ANC in extremely bad state, not even Mama Winnie could save it' - Malema

EFF leader Julius Malema lambasted the ANC for failing struggle icon Mama Winnie Madikizela-Mandela and promised to rectify that come elections.

Speaking to SowetanLIVE on the sidelines of a wreath-laying ceremony at the Fourways Memorial Park in Randburg on Tuesday, Malema said the May 8 elections results will be a game-changer for Madikizela-Mandela's legacy.

"Winnie expressed her views when she was still alive. She was not happy with the state of affairs and she would have hoped that the conditions of our people would've changed for the better, but the reality of the situation is that we are becoming worse and worse," said Malema.

"We hope that on May 8, we will make her smile from this grave because ours was to make people of South Africa happy, including Mama Winnie."

Accompanied by musician Ringo Madlingozi, who has since joined the EFF, Malema said even if Mama Winnie and her late husband Nelson Mandela would be resurrected, none of them would rescue the ANC because it is in a dire state.

"So we hope for the best on elections day because the ANC is in an extremely bad state and there's no one who can rescue it, not even Mama. Even if she wakes up, she won’t [be able to] rescue it, Madiba won't [be able to] rescue it… it's in a total mess."