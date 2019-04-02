News

Sheriff eyes ambulances over unpaid debt

By Estelle Ellis - 02 April 2019
Ambulances
Image: Supplied

The Sheriff of the High Court attempted to attach Nelson Mandela Bay state ambulances on Tuesday morning over the Eastern Cape department of health's unpaid debt.

Three sources in the department confirmed the attempt.  

After initially denying it, health department spokesperson Lwandile Sicwetsha later confirmed an order was given against the department, authorising the attachment and sale of goods to cover unpaid debt.

He said the order however did not specify that ambulances could be attached.

"Taking an ambulance could put lives at risk," he explained.

"Normally the sheriff would take our vehicles, but not emergency vehicles," Sicwetsha added.

