Girl,12, killed in PE gang war

Community members engage in mob justice following fatal shooting

By Herald Reporter - 31 March 2019
A 12-year-girl was shot and killed in Bloemendal in Port Elizabeth on Saturday, 30 March. File picture
A 12-year-old girl was shot and killed in Bloemendal, Port Elizabeth on Saturday night, as gang wars continue to ravage the city’s northern areas.

Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said Alvineesha Brookes was walking in Buys Street shortly after 8:30pm when she was caught in cross fire between two rival gangs.

Brookes sustained a gunshot wound to her head.

Enraged community members marched to the home of a suspected gang member in Bardien Street following the shooting, Naidu said.

“The person they were looking for was not at home and they started to assault two other males who were there.

"The males were stabbed and assaulted with stones.”

Tavern Moss, 25, from Arcadia was dragged into the street and beaten to death, she said.

“The other 16-year-old male is in a critical condition in hospital.

“This house was completely vandalised by the mob.”

Naidu said community members then marched to the home of another suspected gang member where they pelted a petrol bomb and stones at the house.

The home’s windows  as well as a car parked in the yard were damaged.

“While police were in attendance and were controlling the situation, a police vehicle was damaged by the community. Warning shots were fired to prevent the community from further rampage.”

Police are investigating cases of murder, attempted murder and malicious damage to property.

No arrests were made in any of the cases and investigations are continuing.

“Police would like to warn the community that there is no justification whatsoever in acts of vigilantism by members of the communities and perpetrators of such crimes will face the full might of the law.

“Such behaviour is unjustifiable and one cannot resolve crime through committing crime," Naidu said. 

