Burying the lethal gun culture

ANC MPL Christian Martin’s infamous coffin has made a dramatic return to the spotlight – this time to highlight the role guns play in the gang-ravaged northern areas. Martin, in November, slept in the coffin for a week in an unusual protest against gang violence in Port Elizabeth, an effort that seemingly paid off when police minister Bheki Cele visited the Bay twice following the protest and promised that gangsterism would be tackled head-on

