George Society of Arts marks 50 years with 'Sleeping Prince'

The George Society of Arts is celebrating 50 years of performers stepping onto its beloved theatre stage with a revival of the production of The Sleeping Prince.

The society, now in its 71st year, bought the building at 125 York Street in 1969 for R12,000 and spent another R14,000 on renovations to convert it from a public school into a theatre.

The beloved “old lady” has had a few facelifts over the years but, thanks to a sponsorship from Oakhurst Insurance, has been revamped into the new, designer-look George Arts Theatre (currently known as the Oakhurst George Arts Theatre).

For the past half-century, this theatre has woven itself into the fabric of the George community.

The Sleeping Prince was the very first production put on by the theatre and it is being revived to celebrate the theatre’s milestone birthday.

This play by Terence Rattigan will be directed by Ilze Tulleken, with the gala evening performance to be held next Saturday April 6, followed by performances on April 7, 10, 11, 12, 13 and 14.

Debut director Tulleken and a local cast will transport the audience back to London of 1911, where Prince Charles, regent of Carpathia, is dealing with political turmoil in his country.

He also is facing a strenuous relationship with his son, King Nicolas, until a delightful actress, Mary Morgan, adds love to their hearts and awakens long-forgotten emotions.

The witty humour and royal politics of the time promise to entertain and tug at the heart-strings, a spokesperson for the theatre said.