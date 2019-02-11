News

Hillcrest kids face danger every day

Bullet holes adorn Helenvale school’s asbestos classroom walls, as rival gangs shoot across back yard

PREMIUM
By Estelle Ellis - 11 February 2019

Countless promises of brick classrooms at the back of the school have not been fulfilled.

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Latest Videos

Load-shedding: What you need to know about Eskom's latest crisis
WATCH | NMB residents on SONA expectations

Most Read

X