Plans afoot to reduce cabinet

President Cyril Ramaphosa is set to cut cabinet to 25 and appoint deputy ministers only where the work load requires it.

Ramaphosa is expected to do the changes after the elections, should the ANC win.

Should Ramaphosa's plan succeed, he would return the cabinet to almost the similar size under former president Thabo Mbeki.

The cabinet increased in 2009 under the administration of former president Jacob Zuma who created new ministries and separated some departments.

Under Mbeki there were 29 ministers and 20 deputy ministers compared to 35 ministers and 37 deputies under Zuma.

Zuma created several new ministries such as small business, economic development and water and sanitation.

He also created basic education and higher education from one ministry.

In his maiden State of the Nation Address, Ramaphosa committed to reducing cabinet.

Sources close to the process told Sowetan the work was under way and even ANC officials had been briefed about the plan.