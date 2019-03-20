Rubben Mohlaloga has been removed from holding the positions of chairperson and councillor at the Independent Communications Authority of SA (Icasa).

This follows his February sentence - an effective 20 years behind bars - for money laundering and fraud linked to a R6m Land Bank scam.

The Minister of Communications‚ Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams‚ said in a statement on Wednesday that she had "given effect to the National Assembly resolution and removed Mr Rubben Mohlaloga from office".

Parliament had resolved to remove Mohlaloga as a councillor and chairperson of the communications authority with immediate effect. The minister had suspended Mohlaloga pending conclusion of the National Assembly process to remove him from office following a resolution of the portfolio committee on communications on the matter‚ her office said.

Mohlaloga was convicted of fraud and money laundering on January 15 2018. On February 14 2019‚ he was sentenced by the Pretoria Specialised Commercial Crime Court. In terms of the Icasa Act‚ a councillor who is convicted of fraud is disqualified from holding office.