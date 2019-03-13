Sars officials descend on mansion of Shauwn and S'bu Mpisane

A number of unmarked vehicles have descended upon prominent power couple Shauwn and S'bu Mpisane's plush mansion in Durban North on Wednesday.

The visit by officials from the South African Revenue Services (Sars) is believed to be in relation to an alleged R141m debt owed to them by the couple.

TimesLIVE witnessed various members of the National Intervention Unit (NIU) as well as a number of unidentified people entering the home under the watchful eye of the couple's private security personnel.

A security official said Sbu Mpisane did not want to comment.

A Sars employee, who could not be quoted, confirmed it was their operation but wouldn't be drawn into the merits of the matter.

Police KZN spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala referred queries to Sars.