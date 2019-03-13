Joburg man dodges death after being attacked by six dogs

A Johannesburg man was attacked by six dogs in Poortview, west of the city, paramedics said on Wednesday.

He was left in a critical condition following the attack.

ER24 spokesman Russel Meiring said the man, believed to be in his 30s, was attacked shortly before midday.

He was found lying in a garden, where paramedics could not get to him because of the dogs.

"Local authorities and the SPCA were called to the scene for further assistance," said Meiring.

"Once the dogs had been moved, authorities were able to retrieve the patient and bring him to the awaiting paramedics.

"Assessments showed that the man had sustained numerous bite wounds and showed no signs of life."

After CPR and other treatment, the man's vital signs returned.

He was then stabilised and taken to hospital.