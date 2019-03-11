Larsen blames “amateurish” defence for loss against Leopards

Chippa United coach Clinton Larsen blamed his “amateurish” defence for the team’s 3-2 loss to Black Leopards at Thohoyandou Stadium in Limpopo on Sunday.

Although disappointed with Sunday’s result the coach remains happy with the team’s progress.

“Everybody wants points for varies reasons,” Larsen.

“Yes it’s is disappointing but when I look back at where we were two months ago, to what we are doing now as a team, it’s a huge improvement.

“Yes we have lost, but there are more positives than negatives to take out of the game,” he said.

The loss was Larsen’s second consecutive slip since taking over as coach at the professional Port Elizabeth-based side. The result comes after the team’s 1-0 setback against SuperSport United at East London’s Sisa Dukashe Stadium.

Prior to this the Chilli Boys were unbeaten in six matches.

Chippa are second from bottom of the log with 20 points from 23 matches. They are only one point away from safety and three adrift from automatic relegation.

Speaking about the Sunday’s game the coach said: “It was too easy in the first half. I don’t think any teams come dominate Black Leopards like this. So it was easy we had a chance to go three or four up in the first half and we never took it.

“We conceded a very soft goal. We knew at some point they were going to get stronger.

“It was their home game and they are also in a tough situation. They needed to fight for the points. Credit to them they come back strongly. They fought but it was very amateurish defending from my team.

“I think we all know it, we could have defended better,” the coach said.

“We had a chance to close it with a penalty but these things happen. It wasn’t our day but the fighting spirit was there. We will keep soldiering on.”

Chippa’s next game is against Highlands Park at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Sunday (3.30pm).