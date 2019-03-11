IBF All Africa champion Innocent Mantengu kept in dark on fight

Boxing in SA requires honesty from all licensees, especially promoters, for it to prosper.

That is how IBF All Africa junior featherweight champion Innocent "Tycoon" Mantengu feels.

The 28-year-old, from Mtubatuba in KwaZulu-Natal, feels hard done by the actions of promoter Thulani Magudulela, who, after approaching him for a fight meant to take place on Sunday, has since gone silent.

Mantengu sacrificed a more lucrative career in teaching back home to pursue boxing.

He was a teacher at his former school, Silethukukhanya High.

Mantengu is based in Malvern, eastern Johannesburg, where he stays with his trainer and homeboy - former professional boxer - Samson Ndlovu.