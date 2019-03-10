ANC plans to use drones to keep borders safe from illegal immigrants

South Africa may soon turn to drones to help it to protect its porous borders from illegal immigrants.

Defence minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula said on Sunday the country could consider using the unmanned aerial vehicles in an effort to keep the country's borders safe.

She was speaking to the media at the ANC headquarters as part of the party's manifesto briefing on peace and stability.

Mapisa-Nqakula said the SA government was always quizzed about whether it had enough personnel to deploy to the borders but it was now time to innovate.

"We have reached a point where we believe we should not be moaning about the number of companies (military units), the numbers of warm bodies, you have on the borderline.

"We should now ... look at innovative ways, look at technology. For instance, SA is a big producer of unmanned aerial vehicles and we are now looking into that," said Mapisa-Nqakula.