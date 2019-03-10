WATCH | Steve Komphela responds to his impersonator and he's not amused

Steve Komphela has for the first time publicly responded to his impersonator Simangaliso Mdluli and he is not amused at all.

Komphela went as far as saying Mdluli’s actions have left him feeling “embarrassed” and “belittled”.

Mdluli shot to fame two years ago when he used his Twitter account to share videos of himself impersonating Komphela during his post-match interviews when the coach was still in charge of Kaizer Chiefs.

Komphela did not have kind words for the 20-year-old University of Johannesburg student and said the youngster was “naïve” and being used for ulterior motives.