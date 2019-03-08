More fantastic news: HIV and TB drugs make a wonder pair

Dr Yogan Pillay, deputy director-general of the national department of health, said: “People being successfully treated for HIV are now dying from TB in high numbers, and that’s unacceptable. These new findings will allow us to prevent many of these deaths.”

Johannesburg-based Aurum Institute and the US-based Johns Hopkins University conducted the research in SA.

The results were announced on Wednesday at the annual Conference on Retroviruses and Opportunistic Infections in Seattle.

Aurum Institute CEO Prof Gavin Churchyard, who co-led the research, said: “We now have two game-changing drugs that can stop South Africans dying of TB when they are living with HIV.”

Local HIV patients at high risk of TB infection are currently prescribed an antibiotic called Isoniazid, as TB-prevention therapy, for between six to 36 months.

This is a long time to take a medicine, with possible side effects, for an illness one does not have.

“We’ve known for some time that preventive therapy for TB is a critical component of any effort to control the epidemic,” said Churchyard.

“But current treatment options take too long and are potentially more toxic.”

A new TB-prevention drug called 3HP has to be taken for only three months, has fewer side effects and is more effective.