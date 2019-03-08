Edward Motale urges Orlando Pirates to remain calm

Orlando Pirates legend Edward "Magents" Motale is optimistic Bucs will go through to quarterfinals of the CAF Champions League, urging them to stay calm.

Pirates host Zimbabwean outfit FC Platinum in their penultimate Group B fixture at Orlando Stadium on Friday (9pm).

Having just accumulated five points from four matches, Bucs' chances of qualifying for the knockout phase of the Champions League are hanging by a thread.

They are third on the table, three points adrift of leaders Esperance of Tunisia.

"All is not lost. I mean. number one [Esperance] got eight points and we have five. You cannot write Pirates off, but the most important thing is to win at home against Platinum," said Motale, who played an integral role when the Soweto giants clinched the same cup in 1995.