Edward Motale urges Orlando Pirates to remain calm
Orlando Pirates legend Edward "Magents" Motale is optimistic Bucs will go through to quarterfinals of the CAF Champions League, urging them to stay calm.
Pirates host Zimbabwean outfit FC Platinum in their penultimate Group B fixture at Orlando Stadium on Friday (9pm).
Having just accumulated five points from four matches, Bucs' chances of qualifying for the knockout phase of the Champions League are hanging by a thread.
They are third on the table, three points adrift of leaders Esperance of Tunisia.
"All is not lost. I mean. number one [Esperance] got eight points and we have five. You cannot write Pirates off, but the most important thing is to win at home against Platinum," said Motale, who played an integral role when the Soweto giants clinched the same cup in 1995.
"They must not get ahead of themselves. In football it's important to stay calm and focused. Pirates should play their normal game. If they can beat Platinum they will gain confidence and possibly do well in their last group match [away to Guinean side Horoya on March 16]."
Top of the log domestically, Pirates are juggling their quest for continental glory and their league title ambitions.
Bucs mentor Milutin Sredojevic relishes the juggling act.
"It'll be very nice to bring an SA team to the quarterfinals of the Champions League. This would be a big injection of morale before the Fifa break. [During] the Fifa break, we have 12 days to prepare for our next [league] match against Black Leopards," said Sredojevic.
While not hiding the fact that he would feel let down if Pirates, again, end this season trophyless, Motale, 52, still thinks it would be too early for the Bucs faithful to want Sredojevic out.
The Serb is in his second season at the helm.