Pensioner takes down 16-year-old 'armed robber'

A 64-year-old man from Bethelsdorp in the Eastern Cape is being hailed a hero after he chased a pair of “armed robbers” on Wednesday, catching one of them.

The suspects entered a spaza shop and one of them pulled a gun on the man serving them, Colonel Priscilla Naidu said.

“They then demanded the gate keys. They unlocked the gate and entered on the other side of the counter. Cigarettes, cash and a cellphone was taken,” said Naidu.

“The elderly man residing nearby witnessed the suspects running from the shop and chased after them.”

He caught up with a 16-year-old boy and apprehended him.

“The cigarettes, a toy gun and some cash were recovered,” Naidu said.

The youngster was arrested and charged with business robbery.