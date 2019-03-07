Parents and guardians need to take responsibility for what we have become as a society

The recent incidents which saw the deaths of musician Thorisho Themane and Matwetwe star Sibusiso Khwinana triggered shock and anger among South Africans.

Some pleaded with the authorities to do more to ensure that we're safer in our communities, while others dared the government to implement harsher sentences on those implicated in the two murders.

These incidents did more than just stir emotions and reactions; they highlighted the crisis we're in as a society.

The incidents are symptomatic of social ills that we are aware of, but choose to ignore. We generally choose to look the other way until things affect us directly or when things get so bad we can't ignore them. Like when someone dies. And when that happens, we look for someone to point a finger at. Often it is the police or the government who take the blame.

While the reaction and condemnation is deserved, we must also take responsibility for the mess that we find ourselves in as society - the mess that is ill-disciplined kids who see it fit to assault or stab another child to death.