SMME owners surround City Hall

Disgruntled SMME owners from the northern areas of Port Elizabeth have brought their grievances to the mayor's doorstep on Friday morning as several of them demanded answers from mayor Mongameli Bobani.

Group leader Ashley Samson said they decided to go to the City Hall after the municipality allegedly failed to deliver on it's promise to pay SMME owners for work done in 2018 as part of the massive stormwater drain cleaning operation.

"The money was due in our bank accounts by yesterday. When the money did not reflect, we decided we would come and get answers from the mayor. We just want what is due to us,” he said.

The front and back entrances of the City Hall were locked and manned by municipal security.

Bobani, who is attending to meetings inside the building, sent an official to relay the message that he would attend to them shortly.