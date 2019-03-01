Bryanston High School sports coach found guilty of sexual harassment

A sports coach at Johannesburg-based Bryanston High School has been dismissed after being found guilty of sexually harassing three pupils.

The school governing body said that the coach – who is also facing criminal charges – sat before a three-member disciplinary panel over the allegations.

He was "found guilty on all counts covering sexual harassment and financial mismanagement", said SGB chair Aidan Hillebrand. "As a result, the staff member has been dismissed with immediate effect."

Hillebrand praised the coach's victims for "having the courage and determination to come forward and testify".

"The SGB would like to urge all school governing bodies to deal with these types of issues expeditiously and with the learners' best interests in mind. The protection of learners should always take priority over the reputation of any institution," he said.

Earlier last month, police confirmed that a sexual offences case was opened at the Sandton police station. The 33-year-old teacher was arrested and appeared in court on January 17. He was released on bail.

The man will appear in court again on March 12.