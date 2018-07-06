i
News

Reward upped to R1m after cash-in-transit guards killed in Mthatha

By Nico Gous - 06 July 2018

SBV Security has upped the ante by offering a R1-million reward for anyone with information that could lead to the arrest and conviction of robbers who killed two of their cash-in-transit guards on Friday.

“SBV takes exception to loss of life and is offering a R1-million reward for information that leads to the successful arrest and conviction of the perpetrators involved in this cash-in-transit heist‚” said the company.

The heist happened at a shopping centre in Mthatha in the Eastern Cape.

“An unknown number of perpetrators confronted a three-man team while delivering cash to a retail site. An undisclosed amount of cash was taken‚” said the company. The driver was not hurt.

The company is working with the police in their investigation. “Details of the robbery cannot be disclosed as an investigation is underway‚” said SBV.

Earlier this week‚ the company offered two R100‚000 rewards for anyone with information that leads to the arrest of cash-in-transit robbers who struck in two separate heists on Monday.

Related Articles

About 160 cash-in-transit heists occurred in SA so far this year

Cash-in-transit heists have declined by 61% in a month since the launch of a nationwide police operation.
News
4 hours ago

Robbers caught after heist

PE police caught robbers moments after robbing store.
News
7 days ago

R4m jewellery heist at mall

Walking in formation, five robbers – two in front, two at the back and one in the middle with his arms outstretched and a gun in each hand – carried ...
News
14 days ago

CIT robbers strike in Cape Town

Wet bank notes lay stuck to the tarmac around a badly damaged G4S cash-in-transit van after it was shot at during an apparent heist on a busy ...
News
18 days ago

Cash vans join industry action for safer conditions

“Enough! If they don’t want to listen‚ there won’t be money in the ATMs.”
News
23 days ago

Easy access to explosives, police corruption among causes of spike in heists - study

Easy access to explosives and corruption in the police system are some of the reasons for a dramatic increase in cash-in-transit heists‚ a study has ...
News
1 month ago

The company confirmed an undisclosed amount of cash was stolen during a heist in Ramotse in Hammanskraal‚ north of Pretoria‚ at around 7am.

National police spokesperson Brigadier Vish Naidoo said the armoured truck was at a liquor store when the robbers struck. “A group of armed men held the security guard at gunpoint and robbed him of an undisclosed amount of money he was collecting at the liquor store. No injuries and damages have been reported.”

In a video of the heist‚ posted on social media‚ an armoured cash van and another vehicle drive into the premises before a bakkie approaches the gate and two armed robbers get out. One is wearing a balaclava and has an assault rifle.

SBV said no one was injured in the second heist - in Dalton‚ KwaZulu-Natal‚ where an undisclosed amount of money was stolen.

Latest Videos

Lots of chill in Mzanzi: Snowball fights hit SA
White winter: Snow arrives in the Cape!

Most Read

X