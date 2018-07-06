“SBV takes exception to loss of life and is offering a R1-million reward for information that leads to the successful arrest and conviction of the perpetrators involved in this cash-in-transit heist‚” said the company.

The heist happened at a shopping centre in Mthatha in the Eastern Cape.

“An unknown number of perpetrators confronted a three-man team while delivering cash to a retail site. An undisclosed amount of cash was taken‚” said the company. The driver was not hurt.

The company is working with the police in their investigation. “Details of the robbery cannot be disclosed as an investigation is underway‚” said SBV.

Earlier this week‚ the company offered two R100‚000 rewards for anyone with information that leads to the arrest of cash-in-transit robbers who struck in two separate heists on Monday.