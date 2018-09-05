During a joint intelligence-led police operation four alleged cash-in-transit (CIT) robbers were arrested on the N1 just outside Sasolburg on Tuesday.

Police spokesperson brigadier Vishnu Naidoo said on Wednesday that on Monday a group of armed men attacked an armoured cash-in-transit vehicle in the Ngaleni area of Port St Johns in the Eastern Cape. The suspects used explosives to open the truck and fled with an undisclosed amount of money.

"Saps's 72-hour Activation Plan was immediately implemented‚ which entailed the mobilisation of Crime Intelligence‚ the DPCI‚ SAPS Detectives and other specialised units‚" said Naidoo. "On Tuesday‚ Crime Intelligence tracked down the suspects between the Eastern Cape and Gauteng and an operational team intercepted them on the N1 just outside Sasolburg."

Four suspects between 40 and 44 years of age were travelling in a hired car. On searching the vehicle‚ a substantial amount of banknotes were found hidden in the car's door panels. The suspects could not give a satisfactory explanation why the money was hidden there. Some of the banknotes were damaged‚ presumably by the explosion during the robbery.

The men are also suspected to have been involved in a CIT robbery on the morning of August 3 in Mount Frere in the Eastern Cape‚ where they failed to take money but fled with firearms of security officers.

National Commissioner of Police general Khehla John Sitole has commended the team on the speedy arrest. "Since the implementation of the 72-hour Activation Plan we are realising greater successes in tracking and arresting perpetrators of serious crimes"‚ he said.

"The essence of this plan is to mobilise maximum resources such as Crime Intelligence‚ DPCI‚ Forensics and other experts within the stiputaled period of time to ensure that all areas of the preliminary investigation are covered thoroughly and no information and evidence that can help in identifying those responsible for the crime is lost‚" added Sitole.

Police detectives are expected to make more arrests in this case‚ Naidoo said.