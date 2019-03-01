Malcolm Marx‚ and not Elton Jantjies‚ will lead the Lions in Saturday’s Super Rugby derby against the Bulls at Ellis Park.

Marx‚ the Springbok hooker, was favoured over regular vice-captain Jantjies in the absence of Warren Whiteley, who has been ruled out with a pectoral muscle injury for at least six weeks.

Marx‚ a taciturn man of action‚ perhaps predictably said he prefers to lead by example.

“I don’t like to talk much. If I have nothing to say I won’t say anything,” he said.

“Rather lead by actions because actions speak louder than words.

“It is tough to follow in Wazza’s [Whiteley’s] footsteps because he is one of the best captains you’ll find.

“I’m very humbled.” Jantjies did not seem too fussed about being overlooked.

“To be honest I don’t think a lot about those types of things‚” he said as he and Marx traded smiles again .

“It is definitely the right decision.”

The men flanked coach Swys de Bruin on Thursday in vests that helped showcase the body art on their generously proportioned physiques.

“If I look at these muscles I had no choice‚” De Bruin joked while looking at Marx.

“It was a unanimous decision with Elton‚ who will still be the general and making the major calls.

“The two of them will take the leadership. The Lions were forced into changes because of injury to Whiteley and lock Marvin Orie.

“Marvin is a Springbok‚ along with Warren‚ so it is a setback,” De Bruin said.

“It is a chance for Herbsie [Rhyno Herbst] to put his hand up as well as for Robert Kruger off the bench.”

Hacjivah Dayimani returns to the starting lineup in the place of Whiteley‚ while Ruan Combrinck shifts wings to make place for Aphiwe Dyantyi who comes in for Courtnall Skosan.

Eben Etzebeth is set for his first Super Rugby start since the final round of the 2017 season when he joins the Stormers’ second row for Saturday’s clash against the Sharks in Durban.

He is one of three changes to the starting lineup from the team that beat the Lions 19-17 at Newlands last weekend.

After an injury-plagued 2018 campaign‚ Etzebeth returned to Super Rugby off the bench last week.

He is the only change up front, while centre Dan du Plessis comes in for his first start of the season and scrumhalf Herschel Jantjies starts in place of the injured Jano Vermaak.

Du Plessis replaces Ruhan Nel in the midfield‚ with Nel dropping to the bench.

Coach Robbie Fleck is under no illusions about the tough task his team face.

“The Sharks have improved over the past few months and are playing with a lot of confidence‚” he said.