One of missing Motherwell boys found alive

One of three toddlers who went missing in Motherwell, Port Elizabeth on Tuesday has been found alive.

Port Elizabeth police spokeswoman Colonel Priscilla Naidu said the child, three-year-old, Linamandla Zenzile, was found at a weigh bridge at Amanzi Quarry – which is situated outside Motherwell in the direction of Despatch – at 2.25pm on Wednesday.

A full scale search, including scores of community members, police, a helicopter and other search groups, for the two remaining missing boys, Linamandla's relative, Othandwayo Zenzile, 4, and their friend, Nande Nombewu, 3, was still underway after 5pm on Wednesday.

Naidu said the boys were believed to have got lost while playing in the bush and that it was further believed that they had slept in the bush overnight.

She said it was unknown how the toddlers had covered the distances they had from near Sisulu Street in Motherwell.

The recovered toddler was taken for a medical check up, but initial indications were that he was unharmed.

Naidu said the search would continue with all available resources.

The three little boys were last seen at midday on Tuesday playing in the bushes near the hall in Sisulu Street in NU29.

When family members could not find the children themselves, they alerted the police.

A search was launched at about 10pm on Tuesday after the matter was reported at the Motherwell police station.

Family members say the boys were chasing a cow before they went missing.

By Wednesday afternoon, residents armed with missing person pamphlets were also seen walking down the streets and into open fields.

One resident – who lives about 700m from where the children were last seen – said he had seen the boys walking earlier that day, towards the bush.

Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said detectives, patrol police officials and the air wing had been called in.