Ward 2’s Copley ‘ready to serve ANC any way I can’

PREMIUM

He made headlines a week ago when he withdrew his availability as a councillor candidate for the Ward 2 by-elections and then retracted. Oliver Copley said he was ready to serve the ANC in any way he could. The Ward 2 by-election will be next Wednesday, March 6. Copley who lives in Humewood, said he had been introduced to ANC politics in 2015 and formed part of former mayor Danny Jordaan’s election campaign for the 2016 municipal elections.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.