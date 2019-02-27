Police, residents continue search for missing Motherwell children

Police and residents are still scouring the streets of Motherwell in an on-going search for three missing Port Elizabeth toddlers.

Since last night search parties of hundreds of people have been looking through streets and bushes near the multi-purpose hall in Sisulu Sreet, NU29, Motherwell, where the children were last seen.

Relatives Othandwayo Zenile, 4, and Limandla Zenile, 3, and their friend Nande Nombewu, 3, were playing in a field close to the hall near their home.

The search was launched at about 10pm on Tuesday after relatives reported the trio missing at the Motherwell police station.