Police, residents continue search for missing Motherwell children
Three toddler boys last seen 24 hours ago in NU29
Police and residents are still scouring the streets of Motherwell in an on-going search for three missing Port Elizabeth toddlers.
Since last night search parties of hundreds of people have been looking through streets and bushes near the multi-purpose hall in Sisulu Sreet, NU29, Motherwell, where the children were last seen.
Relatives Othandwayo Zenile, 4, and Limandla Zenile, 3, and their friend Nande Nombewu, 3, were playing in a field close to the hall near their home.
The search was launched at about 10pm on Tuesday after relatives reported the trio missing at the Motherwell police station.
Family members say the boys were chasing a cow before they went missing.
By Wednesday afternoon, residents armed with missing person pamphlets also were walking down the streets and into open fields.
One resident – who lives about 700m from where the children were last seen – said that he had seen the boys walking earlier that day, towards the bush.
Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said detectives, patrol police officials and the air wing had been called in.
“The search is on-going and to date they have not been located. At this stage it is still a missing person’s case and there is no reason to suspect foul play,” she said.