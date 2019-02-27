Search on for three missing PE children

A full-scale search operation is underway to locate three Port Elizabeth toddlers who have been missing since Tuesday evening.

The search continued into the early hours of Wednesday morning with police and residents canvassing the streets and bushes near the multipurpose hall in Sisulu Sreet, NU29, Motherwell.

Brothers Othandwayo and Linandla Zenile were last seen at midday with Nande Nombewu, all three, playing in the bushes near the hall.

The children were, however, only reported missing to the police at 10pm on Tuesday evening.

By 3am on Wednesday, the search was temporarily called off - for first light - while a team of detectives continued to interview parents, relatives and residents.

Originally, police suspected the children wandered off.

The search resumed at 7am as detectives followed up leads to establish whether the children were possibly abducted. However, details remain minimal.

Residents rejoined the search this morning, using loud hailers to call the children while rummaging through the bush.

Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said detectives, police officials and a police helicopter were called in to assist.

“Detectives are interviewing relatives and family to determine if the children perhaps went to a known relative or friend,” she said.

“There are several rumours that the children were seen wandering in the nearby side streets. These leads are being followed up.

"Only after the family failed to find the children at friends’ houses and after searching the nearby bushes did they go to the police,” she said.

Asked if foul play could be ruled out, Naidu said detectives were following up all leads and assisting with the search.

“The bushes and surrounding areas are being searched. There is a possibility someone found them wandering around late at night and took them in.

"We are now going door to door,” she said.