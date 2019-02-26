Human skeleton found in bush near N2 outside Bay

A human skeleton was found hidden in the bush along the N2 near Kinklebos on Monday afternoon.

According to police, the skeleton was found at about 5:30pm but police were only alerted at about 9pm.

Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said a woman walking in the bush looking for plants to use for muti stumbled onto the remains.

“The remains were near the railway line that runs a few meters adjacent to the N2.

“This section is dense bush and it would appear the remains were found inside the bush,” she said.

“The police were alerted a few hours after the discovery. The woman managed to contact the local station to report the matter.”

Naidu said there were no clothing or any items on or near the remains.

Pathologists were called to the scene and removed the remains.

“An inquest is currently opened until we can get clarity on the identity of the deceased. There is no way at this stage to identify the remains or even tell the gender.”

Naidu said it was unknown as to how long the person had been there.

No timeline could be given as to when the forensic or pathology results would return.