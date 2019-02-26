Mafela defies disability to graduate from university

Letlhogonolo Mafela is not your ordinary graduate.

Mafela, from Matshepe village outside Mahikeng in the North West, was born without arms. He uses his toes and mouth to write, use a computer and eat.

Against all odds, Mafela passed his matric seven years ago with flying colours.

He initially enrolled to study information technology but dropped out after two years because of the technicalities.

In 2014, he enrolled for a BCom in economics.

Now, the 27 year-old is set to graduate from North West University in April after completing his degree last year.

Mafela said accepting his condition at the age of six and knowing what he wanted in life got him to where he is today.

He said it was at that age that he began to be conscious of the fact that he was different from other children.

"I always tell people that I became a man when I was only six because I had to make a decision of self-acceptance at that age," he said.

"[That] is not something a young mind would really accommodate so I told myself that I was like that and there is no changing it."