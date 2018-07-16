Two dead in separate murders

Two people were killed in separate cases in Humansdorp and Uitenhage on Sunday.

Phumzile Skepe, 36, was found dead lying in Siwasa Street, KwaNobuhle, at about 11.10pm on Sunday night.

Police spokesman Sergeant Majola Nkohli said that Skepe’s body was found after police were alerted to a body lying in the street.

“At the scene, police found a body of a man who had been shot in the back,” he said. In another murder at about 9am on the same day, police were alerted to a dead man lying in the caravan park in Park Street, Humansdorp.

“At the scene, police found a half-naked man with several stab wounds in the chest. Ambulance personnel certified him dead at the scene. The deceased man regularly slept in the caravan park and is believed to be originally from Korsten in Port Elizabeth,” Nkohli said.

The man is unidentified and the motive for both murders remains unknown.

Nkohli urged anyone with information to contact the local police station.