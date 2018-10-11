Son sought after body, parts found
Charred remains discovered near school believed to be those of missing KwaDwesi couple
The discovery comes after a search for Mountain Sipho Taule, 60, and his wife, Jeanette, 55, who were reported missing on Tuesday afternoon.
This article is reserved for registered HeraldLIVE readers.
Simply register at no cost to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.