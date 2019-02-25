Humansdorp police stumble upon armed robbery

The late night robbery at an internet café in Ketse Street, Humansdorp was foiled when patrolling police stopped when they spotted a commotion inside the container that doubles as a shop.

Four men armed with knives held the owner of the KwaNomzamo Container Internet at knifepoint while they demanded money and valuables at about 8pm on Sunday night.

Police spokesperson Sergeant Majola Nkohli said: "As the van stopped, four men ran out of the café and split into different directions.

"Police gave chase on foot and managed to arrest one of the men while the other three escaped,” he said.

Nkohli said that police realised they stumbled upon a robbery only after the suspect was arrested.

A 26-year-old man is due to appear at the Humansdorp Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday for attempted business robbery.