George disaster site contractor aware of video showing cleaner mixing cement
As the death toll in the George building collapse reached 26 on Monday, one of the contractors has acknowledged claims that an unskilled worker had been roped in to prep the site.
The contractor said it was aware of a video clip showing a cleaner mixing cement during construction of the partially built five-storey block of flats in Victoria Street...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.