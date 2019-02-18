Plan for Eskom to relook at renewables deals

The government wants to talk to independent power producers (IPPs) about lowering the price Eskom pays for energy projects, public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan has said.

Eskom supplies more than 90% of South Africa’s power but is drowning in debt after a decade of decline.

It implemented power cuts for five consecutive days last week because of breakdowns at its creaking fleet of mainly coal-fired power stations.

Labour unions and some conservative sections of the ANC blame Eskom’s financial woes on 20-year agreements it signed to purchase power from renewable energy projects launched in 2011 and 2012.

The power prices Eskom pays for later renewables projects are considerably lower because technology and finance costs in the renewable energy sector fell by the time they were agreed.

“The simple assurance is that this is not about scrapping a contract,” Gordhan said.