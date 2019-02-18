Curtain closes on The Magic

Chiefs end Cape Town outfit's Nedbank Cup fairytale

PREMIUM

Kaizer Chiefs managed to successfully negotiate the passage to the quarterfinals of the Nedbank Cup after beating ABC Motsepe League side The Magic 3-0 in the last-16 stage of the competition at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in Port Elizabeth on Sunday afternoon.

