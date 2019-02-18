Curtain closes on The Magic
Chiefs end Cape Town outfit's Nedbank Cup fairytale
Kaizer Chiefs managed to successfully negotiate the passage to the quarterfinals of the Nedbank Cup after beating ABC Motsepe League side The Magic 3-0 in the last-16 stage of the competition at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in Port Elizabeth on Sunday afternoon.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.