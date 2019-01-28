Metro IPTS grant at risk

National government has threatened to withhold money meant for Nelson Mandela Bay's beleaguered bus system if the municipality is not transparent about who is running the project.

It comes after design and implementation director Lutando Maboza's tenure as acting project manager of the Integrated Public Transport System (IPTS) came to an end.

In an email to acting city manager Peter Neilson, Public network development director Bonile Malila wrote that the metro has to disclose the name of the new IPTS project manager, along with his/ her qualifications.

In the email, seen by HeraldLIVE, Malila wrote that the department of transport was "unsettled" by the move.

He wrote that the "high turnover" of staff in the IPTS department had a negative effect on the implementation of the project and would result in corruption.

"The city has never seen fit to inform the national department of transport if there's a new project leader, acting or otherwise," Malila wrote.

He instructed the municipality to respond within seven days "otherwise the department will issue a notice to withhold the next tranche [of IPTS grant funding]."

"It is worth noting that it is the responsibility of the municipality as a receiver to ensure that there is stability and a dedicated project team with requisite qualifications to plan, manage and monitor the implementation of this project.

"Failing to perform this responsibility is tantamount to dereliction of duty," Malila wrote.

Neilson said on Monday they have since responded to Malila to inform him of the decision to appoint assistant director of events, Seki Mandaba, as the interim project manager of IPTS.

She has been in the position since November 2018.

Neilson said Mandaba had extensive experience in project management, and they believe she would excel in managing the day-to-day activities of IPTS office.